Lynn Hendrickson

Gibbon resident, 78

KEARNEY - Lynn Hendrickson, 78, of Gibbon, passed away peacefully with family by his side at Kearney Regional Medical Center on August 29, 2023.

Services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Shelton United Methodist Church, with a visitation 5-7 p.m. on Friday, September 8, 2023, at the church. Interment following the services will be at the Shelton Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.