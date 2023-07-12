Lynn Halvorson

Holdrege resident, 84

NATICK, Mass. - A celebration of life service for Mrs. Lynn L. Halvorson will be held on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Holdrege, Nebraska with Reverend Dr. W. Kirwin Stewart, Jr. officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege.

Lynn Loebe Halvorson, 84 years of age, of Holdrege, passed away, on June 29, 2023, at Whitney Place in Natick, Massachusetts. Lynn was born in Hastings, Nebraska on December 14, 1938, the elder of two children, born to Wilfred and Doris (Howard) Loebe.

She attended the Belle Fourche school system in South Dakota and graduated from Belle Fourche High with the class of 1956. Lynn pursued higher education at the University of South Dakota, receiving a secretarial certificate in 1958 and later attended the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. She then moved to Denver, Colorado.

While living in Denver, Lynn met the love of her life (who also shared her first name), Lynn Halvorson, and on April 19, 1962, they were united in marriage. This union was blessed with two children: Sue and Craig. The family moved to Holdrege in 1974, where the couple were the owners and operators of the Gambles Store.

Lynn enjoyed playing cards, going to the movies, watching Cornhusker football, reading, bowling, camping, and getting together with her family and friends. She was a faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church in Holdrege, where she was a deacon for many years. She also enjoyed her time as a volunteer with Meals on Wheels.

Lynn was preceded in death by her husband, Lynn (yes, Lynn!) Halvorson and parents, Bill and Doris Loebe.

Lynn is survived by her daughter, Sue Callahan and her husband, Bill of Hudson, Massachusetts; son, Craig Halvorson and his wife, Sayeh Beheshti of San Juan Capistrano, California; three grandchildren, Geoffrey Halvorson; Matthew Halvorson; and Hazel Halvorson, all of Huntington Beach, California; two great-grandchildren: Hudson and Isla Halvorson; sister, C.A. Loebe of Lead, South Dakota; and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family is honoring Lynn's wish for cremation. There will be no visitation or memorial book signing. A memorial has been established in Lynn's honor, and kindly suggested to the First Presbyterian Church in Holdrege.

Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com. The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.