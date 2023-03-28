Lynette McKee

Elm Creek resident, 76

ELM CREEK - Lynette V. McKee, 76 of Elm Creek passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023 at her home in Elm Creek. Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Elm Creek United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Lexington. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at the O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Chapel in Elm Creek.

Memorials are suggested to the Elm Creek United Methodist Church. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

Lynette was born March 14, 1947 in Lexington, NE to Phillip “Pete” and Doris “Vergene” (Foged) Wolfe. She received her education from Elm Creek High School, graduating with the class of 1965. She continued her education by attending Grand Island Business School, graduating in 1966. On August 19, 1979, Lynette was united in marriage to Delos “Shorty” McKee in Kearney, NE.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Delos “Shorty” McKee of Elm Creek; children, Dan McKee and family of St. Louis, MO, Scott Holbein and family of Johnson City, TN, Lee Holbein of Canton, TX, Jody Pike and family of Columbus, Matt McKee and family of Lincoln, Keith McKee and Kenny McKee both of Kearney; nephew, Pat Wolfe and family as well as many other nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Lynette was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Phillip Wolfe; and sister Christine Wolfe.