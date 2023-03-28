Lynette V. McKee
Elm Creek resident, 76
ELM CREEK - Lynette V. McKee, 76 of Elm Creek passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023 at her home in Elm Creek. Funeral Services are pending with O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.
