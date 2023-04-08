Lynette Larchick

Loup City resident, 53

KEARNEY – Lynette A. Larchick, 53, of Loup City, died Wednesday, April 5, 2023, surrounded by her family at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.

Lynette chose cremation. A private family burial will be held at a later date in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery in Paplin.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.

Lynette was born on Jan. 31, 1970, at Loup City, the daughter of Frank E. and Sharon K. (Suntych) Jonak, Jr.

She attended St. Francis parochial school in Ashton and graduated from Loup City High School in 1988. She then attended Central Community College in Grand Island.

She was united in marriage to Robert Larchick on Sept. 7, 1991, at St. Josaphat's Catholic Church in Loup City. Four sons were born to this union.

Over the years Lynette worked in various places in Central Nebraska.

She was a member of St. Josaphat's Catholic Church.

She enjoyed photography, art, drawing, baking, cooking, yardwork, watching “Big Brother,” Husker football and her beloved dogs, Jhett and Jack.

She is survived by her sons, Jonathan Larchick of Plano, Texas, Jakob and Stephanie Vohnout Larchick of Kearney, Jared Larchick and Afton Pickering of Loup City and Jayden Larchick of Loup City; two grandsons, Joseph Larchick and Keiranan Larchick; her mother, Sharon Jonak of Loup City; and four sisters and spouses, Kimberly and Clayton Stelk of Grand Island, Rhonda and Robert Barker of Loup City, Vicky and Lee Bellows of Katy, Texas, and Stacie and Walter Dawkins of Williston, North Dakota.

She was preceded in death by her father, Frank Jonak, Jr., and grandparents, Frank and Agnes Jonak, Sr., and Louie and Evelyn and Suntych.

Condolences and memories may be shared with Lynette's family by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net.