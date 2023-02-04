Lyle E. Davis, 95, was born to Emery Joseph and Clarice (Healea) Davis and raised on a farm north of Craig, NE. He graduated from a rural grade school and Craig Public High School. After service in the Army he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agriculture from the University of Nebraska, graduating summa cum laude. Following Lyle's high school graduation, he was drafted into World War II, serving in the Army Field Artillery. He also served in the Korean War and was honorably discharged from the Army in 1952 as a 1st. Lieutenant. Lyle has been a member of the American Legion for 52 consecutive years. Lyle's professional career began in Lincoln, NE, employed by Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. as a commercial and agricultural lender. In 1975 he became a commercial lender for the National Bank of Commerce (NBC) in Lincoln, retiring as Senior Vice President of the Real Estate Banking Division at the age of 70. He was a member and president of the American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers. Lyle and his wife, Dorothy (Mallette), were married in July, 1947. They were married sixty-nine years before her passing. Their two sons are Garald "Gary" (Deborah) Davis and Ronald (Ron) Davis. Lyle has three grandchildren: Kristen (husband Robb), Christopher (wife Shannon), and Nicholas (Nick). His five great-grandchildren are Megan (Meggie), Maxson (Max), and Alexander (Alex) Missall and Jackson and Camryn (Cami) Davis. He is survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Lyle had two sisters: Lois Merritt and Arlene Greenwell. Lyle is preceded in passing by his parents, sisters and also preceding him his daughter-in-law Cathy Davis. After retirement Lyle enjoyed being a city volunteer for various organizations. His lifetime interests included woodworking, hunting upland game, shooting trap, fishing, golfing, and appreciating nature. The funeral service will be February 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM, under the direction of Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th St, Lincoln, NE. Burial will follow immediately after the service with military honors at the graveside. Visitation will be 1 hr prior to the service. Services can be viewed livestream through www.lincolnfh.com Memorials may be made to the family to be designated at a later date.