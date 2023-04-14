Lupe Vega

Kearney resident, 75

KEARNEY - Lupe Vega, 75, of Kearney, passed away Sunday, April 9, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society Prairie View Gardens in Kearney in the comfort of her family's presence.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 17, 2023, at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney with Father Paul Colling officiating. Burial will follow at Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 p.m., Sunday, April 16, with a Christian Wake Service beginning at 6 p.m. at Saint James Catholic Church.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.

Guadalupe “Lupe” Fuentes Quintana-Vega was born on Feb. 11, 1948, in McCamey, Tex., to Meliton Quintana and Consuelo Fuentes.

She is survived by her sons, Andrew Vega and RJ Vega; her daughters, Oliva Vega and Malena Vega-Seely; her grandchildren, Jacob, Taylor, Paloma, Donnie, Joshua, Cielo, Alícia, and Jonah; brothers Raymond and Cruz Quintana; and sisters Margie and Lillian Quintana.