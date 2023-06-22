Lula Mae “Lu” Six, age 87, of Hastings, Nebraska, formerly of Arapahoe, Nebraska passed away on Monday, June 19, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village at Hastings, Nebraska. She was born on September 13, 1935 at Furnas County, Nebraska to Floyd and Mamie (King) Breinig.

She was preceded in death by her husband Chuck Six.

She is survived by her daughter Jo Ann Lomax and husband Joe of Hastings, Nebraska, granddaughter Heather Wolfe and great-grandson Korbin of Omaha, Nebraska, granddaughter Leah Lomax-McDowell & Hassan and great-granddaughter Leah Lomax-McDowell & Hassan and great-granddaughter Olivia of Fort Worth, Texas and a host of nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Viewing and visitation will be Thursday, June 22, 2023, from 5 PM to 7 pm at Garey Funeral Chapel, 652 Main St, Arapahoe, Nebraska. Funeral services will be held Friday, June 23, 2023 at 10:30 AM at the Arapahoe Methodist Church, Arapahoe, Nebraska with Steve Breinig, officiating. Burial following at Arapahoe Cemetery, Arapahoe, Nebraska. Family suggests memorial donations to Start Over Rover of Hastings, Nebraska, and Arapahoe Methodist Church. Garey Funeral Home of Arapahoe, Nebraska is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences and personal reflections may be left at gareyfuneralhome.com