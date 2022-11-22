Luise Hunsberger

Broken Bow resident, 86

BROKEN BOW — Luise B. Hunsberger, 86, of Broken Bow, formerly of Ravenna died Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Brookstone View in Broken Bow.

Graveside Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at the Sodtown Cemetery southeast of Ravenna. Pastor Doug DeNeui will officiate.

Rasmussen Funeral Home in Ravenna is in charge of arrangements.

Luise B. Hunsberger was born December 11, 1935 in Denkendorf, Germany to Kurt and Martha (Schenkel) Beyer. She grew up in Crailsheim, Germany.

She married Loren Hunsberger on March 13, 1959 in Crailsheim. The couple moved to a farm southeast of Ravenna where they farmed and raised their family.

Luise worked at Ravenna Cheese for many years.

Survivors include her sons, William Hunsberger, Michael Hunsberger and Brian Hunsberger; grandchildren, Jonathan Hunsberger, Douglas Hunsberger, Shari Samuelson and Crystal Hunsberger; brother, Rolf Beyer; and sister, Gretel Chatterson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Loren; and her parents.

Memorials are suggested to the Ravenna EMTs.