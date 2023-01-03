LuEtta Anderson

Lincoln resident, 94

LINCOLN — LuEtta Anderson, 94, of Lincoln passed away October 26, 2022.

She was born on January 21, 1928, to Warren and Helen Bellinger on a rural farm in Custer County. She attended a one-room school and graduated with honors from Ansley High School. She attended Kearney State College and the University of Nebraska.

In 1948 she married Raymond J. Anderson. They have four daughters, nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Ray was killed in an automobile accident on March 2, 1959.

LuEtta was a member of American Legion Auxiliary, Les Femmes Fatale Salon #832, and Eastern Star. She held several leadership positions in each of these organizations including Worthy Matron, President, Child and Youth Chairman and American Legion Nebraska Public Relations Chairman.

For nearly 50 years, she was an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Lincoln, serving as a Deacon and Elder. LuEtta taught Sunday School for over 20 years and served as the Sunday School Administrator.

She was selected as Outstanding Social Worker of the Year by the Nebraska Welfare Association. Employed by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services for 30 years, LuEtta traveled throughout the state of Nebraska to assist with implementation of services. In 2020, she visited each of the County Courthouses where she had worked.

LuEtta enjoyed traveling with her grandchildren and collecting numerous things, including community cookbooks. Nebraska was her home for nearly 95 years. She loved everything about the state including the history, geography, Husker volleyball and football, and the Lincoln Saltdogs.

To family and friends, she was known as someone who valued doing the right thing and making a quick-witted joke whenever the circumstances allowed (and sometimes when it didn't).

She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, younger sister Helen Bellinger, grandson Michael Hershberger and great-granddaughter Selma Hochstein.

She is survived by daughters Jan Hershberger (Larry), Jeannie Stade (Curt), Geri Anderson, Jolene Near (William), sister Vera Mae Lutz, eight grandchildren, eight greatgrandchildren and over 60 nieces and nephews.

A memorial service was held on Saturday (11-12-22) at First Presbyterian Church in Lincoln, NE with inurnment in the Mason City Cemetery on Sunday (11-13-22).

Memorials to First Presbyterian Church Foundation.

Condolences online at Roperandsons.com