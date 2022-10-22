Luella Smith

Beaver City resident, 90

BEAVER CITY — Luella Carol Smith, 90, of Beaver City, died on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 at the Beaver City Manor.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 at Faith Community Church in Beaver City with Pastor Daryl Kats, officiating. Burial will follow the service at Hendley (Lynden) Cemetery in Hendley. Viewing and visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 at Garey Funeral Home in Beaver City.

Memorials are suggested to the Beaver City Manor. Garey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

She was born Feb. 20, 1932 to Harry L. and Marie E (Lomax) Martin at the family farm southwest of Beaver City and was the sixth of nine children.

She attended Green Ridge Country School District #35 before going on to Beaver City High School and graduating with the class of 1949. Carol then student taught at Green Ridge District #35 for nearly one year.

On Sept. 14, 1951 she married Vern Smith. To this union six children were born: Jerry, twins Toni and Terri, Joyce, Jim and Cheryl. Vern preceded her in death on April 3, 1965. Carol worked various jobs while raising her children. She worked at Becton-Dickinson in Holdrege for 18 years before retiring on Dec. 31, 1992.

She enjoyed doing crosswords, word searches, puzzles and spending time with family and friends.

Carol moved into the Beaver City Manor on Sept. 3, 2019.

She is survived by her children: son Jerry Smith of Hendley, daughters: Toni Hardenbrook of Axtell, Terri Martin and Paul Smith, Joyce Smith and Cheryl Buss of Beaver City, and Sue and Bob Kemper of Holton, Kansas; sister Helen Wolzen; brother-in-law Dale Fults; sister-in-law Vera Martin of Beaver City; 18 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband Vern; son Jim Smith; daughter Mary Brox; grandson Landon Smith; sisters LaVonne Martin, Elta Eatherton, DeEtta Dunkhas, and Twila Fults; brothers Lawrence, Bertell and LaVerne Martin; sons-in-law Dave Buss, Ray Hardenbrook and Jim Brox; brothers-in-law Dean Wolzen, Harold Eatherton and Richard Dunkhas; sister-in-law Marlene Whettstein; nieces Deanna Monie and DeAnn Laliberti; nephew Dennis Martin; and Wendell Smith.

Condolences and personal reflections for the family can be left at gareyfuneralhome.com.