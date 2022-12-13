Lucy Lautenschlager

Lucy was born on August 11, 1925 in San Diego, CA to Al and Marie (Gonzales) Martin. She attended Grossmont High School and graduated with the class of 1943. She met Dean Lautenschlager and the two were married on December 3, 1943 in Chula Vista, CA. They moved to Carleton, NE in 1946 and later to Kearney in 1969. Shortly after they moved to Kearney, Lucy took a job as a bookkeeper for Nebraska Public Power. She officially retired from NPPD in 1987. Throughout her life, Lucy was involved as a Girl Scout Leader, was a member of the Social Club in Carleton and also the Soil Sisters garden club in Kearney. She enjoyed flower gardening, knitting, sewing, cooking and attending auctions with Dean.