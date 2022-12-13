Lucy Lautenschlager
Kearney resident, 97
KEARNEY — Lucy Lautenschlager, 97 of Kearney, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Brookstone Gardens in Kearney.
Private family memorial services will be at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to the family, to be designated later.
Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services are in charge of arrangements.
Lucy was born on August 11, 1925 in San Diego, CA to Al and Marie (Gonzales) Martin. She attended Grossmont High School and graduated with the class of 1943. She met Dean Lautenschlager and the two were married on December 3, 1943 in Chula Vista, CA. They moved to Carleton, NE in 1946 and later to Kearney in 1969. Shortly after they moved to Kearney, Lucy took a job as a bookkeeper for Nebraska Public Power. She officially retired from NPPD in 1987. Throughout her life, Lucy was involved as a Girl Scout Leader, was a member of the Social Club in Carleton and also the Soil Sisters garden club in Kearney. She enjoyed flower gardening, knitting, sewing, cooking and attending auctions with Dean.
Lucy is survived by her daughters, Sandra Lautenschlager of York, NE and Arlene Nau of Jacksonville, FL; son, Alan Lautenschlager and his wife Lisa of Kearney; 8 grandchildren; 22 great- grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Alyce Lundin of California; many other extended family, friends and caregivers.
Lucy was preceded in death by her husband, Dean; 2 great-grandchildren; and1 sister.