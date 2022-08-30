Lucille Lange

Lincoln resident, 90

LINCOLN — Lucille E. Lange, 90, of Lincoln, and formerly of Gibbon, died peacefully in her sleep on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 at Legacy Terrace Assisted Living in Lincoln.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Gibbon.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

——

Lucille was born Jan. 3, 1932, in a farmhouse in rural Sumner to Herbert and Cynthia (Wingert) Wempen.

In 1948, she married Donald Lange at the age of 16. This was the beginning of her walk with God and each other. Her life with Don was exemplified by what was dearest to her heart, with God, family and country being Lucille's first priorities. Their journey is now complete.

The couple made their home in Gibbon, where they were blessed with two children. Although her family was small, they did go forth and multiply.

Survivors include her two children, John (Tammy) Lange and Bonnie (Craig) Johnson; younger brother, Leonard Wempen; six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; husband; five sisters; one brother; one grandchild; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Memorials are suggested to the Omaha Children's Hospital.

Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.