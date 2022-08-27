 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lucille E. Lange

  • 0

Lucille Lange

Lincoln resident, 90

LINCOLN — Lucille E. Lange, 90, of Lincoln, and formerly of Gibbon, died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Legacy Terrace Assisted Living in Lincoln.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Gibbon.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How alcohol may solve our global food crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News