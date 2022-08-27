Lucille Lange

Lincoln resident, 90

LINCOLN — Lucille E. Lange, 90, of Lincoln, and formerly of Gibbon, died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Legacy Terrace Assisted Living in Lincoln.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Gibbon.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

