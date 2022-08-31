 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lucette Okamoto

Lucette Okamoto

Kearney resident, 88

KEARNEY — Lucette Louise Okamoto, 88, of Kearney, formerly of North Platte, died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society St. John's Nursing Home.

Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2 at Fort McPherson National Cemetery with Father Steve Meysing officiating.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.

Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.

Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

