Louise Rodenbeck

Kearney resident, 79

KEARNEY - Louise Rodenbeck, 79, of Kearney passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at St. John's Good Samaritan Home in Kearney. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. August 7, 2023 at Kearney Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences may be shared at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

Louise was born August 31, 1943 in Kearney, Nebraska to Roxie and Grace (Dobberstein) Howard. She worked at Beaco's Café and the Holiday Inn for several years. Louise later worked at Kearney State College as a dishwasher. She retired after more than 30 years of employment.

She enjoyed gardening and tending her yard.

Left to cherish her memory are her sisters, Shannon (Jay) Gray of Minden, and Florence Howard of Kearney; brothers, Wally, Tommy, Jerry and Oliver Howard, all of Kearney; as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Louise was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Anita Howard.