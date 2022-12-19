Louise Brandon

Alma resident, 99

ALMA — Louise Amelia Brandon, 99, of Alma, passed away, on Friday, December 16, 2022, at the Good Samaritan – Colonial Villa in Alma.

A funeral service will be on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Alma United Methodist Church in Alma, Nebraska with Pastor Seong Lee officiating. Interment will follow at the Alma Cemetery in Alma.

The funeral service will be recorded and posted to the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Homes Facebook page. https:/www.facebook.comrofile.php?id100033954344066

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Alma United Methodist Church in Alma.

Louise was born in Westerville, Nebraska on August 12, 1923, the third of nine children, born to Clarence and Helen (Kaelin) Fox. She received her education in Julesburg, Colorado, and graduated with the class of 1941.

On September 17, 1943, Louise was united in marriage to Alvin Leroy Brandon at the Methodist Parsonage in Julesburg, Colorado by Pastor Claude R. Kinsley. To this union, three children were born: Louise Jane, Gary Leroy, and Alan Lee. The family resided in Glenwood Township, two miles south of the Kansas – Nebraska state line. They farmed for a few years before moving to Julesburg, Colorado in 1945 where Louise worked as a telephone operator for Bell Telephone Company. In 1948 they moved to Alma where Louise worked as a Nurse's Aide at the hospital from 1967 to 1992.

Louise was a member of the Alma United Methodist Church, Bug Bee's Extension club, Just-A-Club Extension club, Red Hat Society, Atlanta Neighborly Neighbors Extension Club, United Methodist Women, The Arc of the United States, as well as several card clubs.

Louise enjoyed traveling, crocheting, reading, solving crossword puzzles, and playing cards and teaching others how to play. Most of all Louise loved spending time with family and hosting everyone for the holidays.

Besides her husband and parents, Louise was preceded in death by her son, Alan Brandon; son-in-law, Tom Gray; two brothers: Lt. Col. Bob Fox; Jack Fox; five sisters: Bernice Wertz and her husband, Howard Wertz; Lucille Kinnie-Maloney and her husbands, Kenneth Kinnie and Mike Maloney; Margy Larson-Bradley-Van Dyke and her husband, Charles Van Dyke; Delores Barnett-Calmer and her husband, Bud Calmer; Marlene Shappell-Baer and her husbands, Raymond Shappell and Bob Baer.

Louise is survived by her children: Jane Brandon-Williams-Gray of Dallas, Oregon; Gary Brandon and his wife, Doris of Alma; five grandchildren: Kimberly Shappell and her husband, Vern; Cindy Eversole and her husband, Darren; Corey Brandon and his wife, Lindsay; Kelly Grismore and her husband, Billy; Hilke Meyer and her husband, John; 12 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Tom Fox and his wife, Margie; two sisters-in-law: Sylvia Fox; Florine Fox; and a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.

A memorial has been established in Louise's honor, and kindly suggested to the family for later designation.

Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com

The Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma is in charge of the arrangements.