Louise L. Bauer, 71 of Syracuse, passed away on August 6, 2023, at the Syracuse Good Samaritan Center. She was born on September 21, 1951, to Ralph & Mary (Rothenburger) Lowry in Scottsbluff, NE.

Louise worked as a nurse for many years. In her free time, she enjoyed working on different craft projects and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her son Erik (Tarin) Bauer of Bertrand; daughter Heather (Nick) Kestler of Syracuse; grandchildren Trevon Bauer, Gavin Bauer, Hope Kestler, Ethan Klinenberg; siblings Ron Guthrie, Don (Susie) Guthrie, Brenda (Dave) Coen, Dianna (John) Frey; also many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, step-father Garvin Guthrie, sisters Debbie Seckinger and Marcia Modena.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, August 12 at 1 p.m. at the Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home in Syracuse. The service will be livestreamed on the Fusselman Facebook page.