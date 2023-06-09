‘Louie' Martinez

Kearney resident, 78

KEARNEY - Louis “Louie” Martinez, 78, of Kearney, formerly of Minden, passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at Good Samaritan Society - St. Luke's in Kearney. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Minden with PMA Julie Schmidt officiating. The service will be live streamed to the Westminster United Presbyterian Church's Facebook page. Interment will be held following the service at the Minden Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Craig Funeral Home in Minden. Memorials in Louie's honor are kindly suggested to the family for later designation.

Louis Martinez was born March 10, 1945, in Divine, Texas to Pablo and Dolorez (Perez) Martinez. He grew up in various towns before settling in Axtell, Nebraska.

He was united in marriage to Judy Nollett and had three children: Steven, Ronnie and Laurie. He later married Cathy Smith and had two daughters: Chanda and Miranda.

He made his home in Minden where he was employed at the Minden Beef Plant and later retired from Gibbon Pack.

Before moving to St. Luke's in Kearney, he lived at East View Court in Minden and enjoyed morning coffee, visits, and potlucks. He made a lot of friends while at EVC. He loved going to car shows and Cruise Nite but especially working on and restoring cars with Samuel and Marion. He could also be found buying treasures at garage sales, watching wrestling, Husker football, western movies and listening to music.

Those left to cherish his memory include sons, Steven Martinez of Norfolk, NE, Ronnie Martinez and wife Kathy of Elkhart, IN; daughters, Laurie Martinez and wife Laurie of Grand Island, NE, Miranda Roper and husband Shane of Minden, NE, and Chanda Martinez and husband John Crandall of Minden, NE; father, Pablo Martinez of Minden, NE, 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; sisters, Dee Hansen, Mary Fonceca (Gabe), Dorothy Martinez, Birdie Lopez, Rosa Luevano, Margaret Martinez, and Eloisa Cisneros (Marion); brothers, John Martinez (Tracie), George Martinez (Laura), and Lupe Martinez (Carrie); along with a host of extended relatives and close friends.

He was preceded in death by his infant brother, Raymond; mother, Dolorez Martinez; wife, Cathy Martinez; brother, Pete Martinez; in-laws, Dale Smith, and Mary and Wayne Beinke.

Tributes and memories can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.