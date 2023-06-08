KEARNEY - Former Minden resident Louis “Louie” Martinez, 78, of Kearney, passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at Good Samaritan Society -St. Luke's in Kearney. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Minden with PMA Julie Schmidt officiating. The service will be live streamed to the Westminster United Presbyterian Church's Facebook page. Interment will be held following the service at the Minden Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Craig Funeral Home in Minden. Memorials in Louie's honor are kindly suggested to the family for later designation. Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.