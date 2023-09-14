Lou Rae Mitchell

Kearney Resident, 92

ELWOOD - Lou Mitchell, 92, of Kearney, passed away Tuesday, August 29th, 2023, at the Elwood Care Center where she had been a resident since August of 2022. The family has honored Lou's wish for cremation and private family services to be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to St. Judes Children's Hospital or the American Kidney Research Fund. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Arrangements are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.

Lou was born an identical twin on October 10, 1930, in Silver City, New Mexico to Max and Irma (Mohler) Casey. Lou and her twin sister Dea were the oldest of 5 children.

Lou graduated from Lexington High in 1949 and received a BA in Education from Nebraska State Teachers College in 1953. Lou's interests were diverse during college. She was on the Blue & Gold Staff, an officer for Delta Pi Beta sorority, a Cheerleader, and President of the Intra-Fraternity-Sorority Council. She was a member and president of the Naiads synchronized swim team, she was crowned Holly Queen, and did some announcing on KGFW for the daily Nebraska State College Broadcasts.

Before graduation, Lou married William (Bill) Mitchell on December 20th, 1952.

They met on a blind date and while Bill was on a 5 day leave after basics, they "threw together a wedding" which took place at the Lexington Methodist Church. Even though the union was quickly planned, they celebrated 70 years together this past December.

After graduation, Lou moved to Crocker, Missouri where Bill was stationed. After his discharge in 1954, they moved to the family farm near Elm Creek. In 1969 they purchased their own farm north of Elm Creek where they lived until moving to Kearney in 1986. Lou and Bill had four children: Kurt, David, Susan, and Janet.

While raising her children Lou stayed active in the Women's Society, Women's Club, Community Club, 4-H Council, and taught Sunday school. Lou was the first Red Cross swimming instructor for the Elm Creek Swimming Pool teaching beginners through adults. When her children were all in school, she worked at the Elm Creek Bank. In 1977 she began working at the college. She enjoyed working there for 15 years with the majority of those years spent as the Secretary to the Dean of Business and Technology. In 1993, Lou was honored to be nominated and awarded an Admiral in the Great Navy of the State of Nebraska by Governor Ben Nelson.

Lou was a very strong, determined, understanding friendly person. She never met a stranger and always provided a listening ear for anyone needing it. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids and great grandkids. Lou hosted holidays into her 80s and loved having everyone in the same place. Her wit and sass kept us all on our toes! She was a perpetual reader and took joy in playing bridge with friends and family. During her time at Elwood, she looked forward to playing dominos on a daily basis and would work in a bingo game now and then. Lou and Bill enjoyed many years of RV travel. Many good friends were made during their travels, and they kept in touch over the years.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Kurt (Kate) Mitchell of Overton, Dave (Connie) Mitchell of Elm Creek, Sue Worthing of Kearney, and Jan Mitchell of Overland Park KS, grandchildren; Casey (ReNae) Mitchell, Lea (Bobby) Griese, Sam (Chris) Pfigler, Mitch (Lisa) Mitchell, Kara (Jason) Longshore, McKenzie (Chris) Bertrand, Ashley (Kaz) Akehi, Brad (Sadie) Worthing, Sarah Worthing, Andrew (Christine)

Widman, Allie (Nick) Wroblewski, Austin (Andrea) Widman and Delaney Zastrow; 27 great-grandchildren and 3 step-grandchildren; siblings Lynn (Marty) Casey Overland Park KS and Karen (Lannie) Shelmadine of Alliance, brother-in-law Bob (Pat) Mitchell of Elm Creek and sister-In-Law Connie (Bob) Olsen of McCook, and many nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

Lou was preceded in death by her husband Bill, her parents, twin sister Dea (Al) Smith and Mary Nell (Nellie) Price, son-in-law Matt Worthing, sister-in-law Barb (Hal) Saum, and brother-in-law Jim (Jean) Mitchell.