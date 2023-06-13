Lorrena C. Kersenbrock

Hastings resident, 91

HASTINGS - Former Hildreth resident Lorrena C. Kersenbrock, 91, of Hastings, passed away on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Homestead Assisted Living in Hastings. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hildreth with Rev. Caroline Schenk officiating. The service will be live streamed to the church's YouTube and Facebook pages. Interment will be held following the service at the Hildreth Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Craig Funeral Home- Jelden Chapel in Hildreth. Memorials in Lorrena's honor are kindly suggested to the family for later designation. Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.

Lorrena C. Kersenbrock was born on March 4, 1932 in rural Franklin County to Ocke and Martha (Johnson) Bunger. She grew up in the Hildreth area and attended school at Hildreth Public Schools.

She was united in marriage to Myron R. Kersenbrock on May 11, 1952 in Hildreth and to this union, four children were born: Nile, Reuben, Lori and Lisa. The family made their home in Hildreth. She was employed by Bethphage Mission for many years.

Lorrena was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church and Trinity Lutheran Church in Hildreth. She enjoyed spending time with her family and loved attending her grandchildren's sporting events and their many other activities. Lorrena was a competitive card player and an avid Kansas City Royals baseball and Nebraska volleyball fan.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Lori (Jeff) Hodson of Hastings, and Lisa (Randy) Nerud of Lincoln; daughter-in-law, Bobette Kersenbrock of Minden; grandchildren, Jade (Sam) Siegel of Hershey, Jalynda (Andrew) Hollister of Hastings, Christian Hodson of Hastings, Kayla (Jeremy) Hanson of Des Moines, IA, Seth (Kelsey) Nerud of Lincoln, Libbie, Cade and Levi Nerud of Lincoln; great-grandchildren, Rexford, Redmond, Rockwell and Roman Siegel, Scarlett, Sophia, Judd, and Stella Hollister, and Nolan and Nash Hanson; sister, Carol Mae Gramke; sister-in-law, Beulah Bunger; as well as a host of extended relatives and close friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Myron; sons, Nile and Reuben; parents, Ocke and Martha Bunger; siblings, Orval Bunger and Luella Frerichs.

Tributes and memories can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.