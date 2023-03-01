Lorin L. Elliott
Kearney resident, 99
KEARNEY - Lorin L. Elliott, 99, of Kearney, passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Good Samaritan Society-Prairie View Gardens. Services are pending at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home.
