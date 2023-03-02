Lorin L. Elliott, 99, of Kearney

Lorin L. Elliott, 99, of Kearney, passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Good Samaritan Society Prairie View Gardens. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 6, 2023 at the Kearney eFree Church with Pastor Tim Peterson officiating.

Burial will follow at the Kearney Cemetery with military honors provided by the Nebraska National Guard Military Honors Team, the Pleasanton Leo & Clinton Krotz VFW Post #9481, and the Pleasanton Roy Eaton American Legion Post #321.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 5 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home.

