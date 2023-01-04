Loretta Sturgis

Holdrege resident, 88

HOLDREGE — Loretta Jeanette Sturgis, 88, of Holdrege, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Holdrege Memorial Homes.

A Funeral service will be on Friday, January 6, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Holdrege, Nebraska with Pastor Candance Miller officiating.

Interment will follow at the Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege.

The funeral service will be live streamed via the First United Methodist Church's Facebook page.

Visitation will be on Thursday, January 5, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.

She was born April 4, 1934, in Harlan County, Nebraska, to Carl Emmanuel and Millie Belle (Schroder) Olson.

On April 7, 1954, she married Dale Sturgis.

Loretta leaves to celebrate her life; her husband, Dale Sturgis of Holdrege; sons: Brad Sturgis and his wife, Susan; and Kent Sturgis and his wife, Tammi all of Holdrege; four granddaughters: Erin Sturgis and her fiancé, Seth Plambeck of Holdrege; Erica Hueser and her husband, Jalen of Kearney, Nebraska; Kellen Sturgis of Lincoln, Nebraska; and Jolee Sturgis of Kearney; two great-grandchildren: Everly and Booker Hueser; three sisters-in-law: Marge Sturgis of Newcastle, Wyoming; Gwen (Olson) Harden; and Dorothy Peterson both of Holdrege; three brothers-in-law: Paul Peterson of Bertrand, Nebraska; Evert Sturgis and his wife, Bonita of Holdrege; and Chuck Sturgis of Holdrege; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.