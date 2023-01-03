 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Loretta Sturgis

Loretta Sturgis

Holdrege resident, 88

HOLDREGE — Loretta J. Sturgis, 88, of Holdrege, Nebraska passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Holdrege Memorial Homes.

Service information is pending with the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.

