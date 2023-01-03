Loretta Sturgis
Holdrege resident, 88
HOLDREGE — Loretta J. Sturgis, 88, of Holdrege, Nebraska passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Holdrege Memorial Homes.
Service information is pending with the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.
