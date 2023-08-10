Lorena Peterson

Kearney resident, 103

KEARNEY - Lorena Peterson, age 103, of Kearney, died Monday, August 7, 2023 at Mt. Carmel Home – Keens Memorial in Kearney. Funeral services will be on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Kearney. Pastor Clint Cozier will officiate and burial will be at Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, August 11, 2023 from 5-7 p.m. at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.

Memorials are suggested to the family, to be designated at a later date. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

Lorena was born on July 5, 1920 in rural Kearney County to Frank O. and Elizabeth (Wilke) Peterson. The family moved to the Odessa area when she was a baby. Lorena attended Midway School in grade school and later Odessa High School. While in school, she was a member of 4-H where she made her own dresses. She was also a junior member of the Midway Kensington Club and later became a full member. The Kensington Club took great pride in making quilts for anyone in the area that got married.

Lorena farmed and raised chickens with her mother and brothers for many years. She fondly recalled selling fresh eggs around town through the years. She later took a job at Glenwood School and served as a cook while still helping on the farm as needed. She eventually took a job at West Company and continuously there until her retirement. Lorena loved to quilt, garden and work outside. She also greatly enjoyed poetry.

Surviving relatives include her nephew and nieces, Pete (Linda) Peterson of Kearney, Jaclyn Peterson of Kearney and Janet (Steve) Botsford of Kearney; many great- and great-great-nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends.

Lorena was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Donald, Douglas, Arnold, Franklin and Jack Peterson; sisters in law, Louise and Beulah Peterson; and niece, Joyce and Oren Vollmer.