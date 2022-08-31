Loreen Czaplewski

Grand Island resident, 96

GRAND ISLAND — Loreen C. Czaplewski, 96, of Grand Island died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Tiffany Square Care Center, surrounded by her loving family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 at St. Leo's Catholic Church. The Rev. Richard L. Piontkowski Jr. will be the celebrant assisted by Deacon William Buchta.

Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City with a committal service at 2 p.m.

Visitation will be from 6-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2 at Curran Funeral Chapel with a vigil service at 7 p.m.

Loreen was born on Feb. 18, 1926, on a farm in Garfield County. She was the daughter of Joseph and Clara (Siemek) Zulkoski. She received her education in Valley and Sherman Counties. Loreen received her GED in 1976, the same year her sons Nick and Mark graduated with degrees from Kearney State College. She was so proud of that accomplishment.

Loreen married Robert Czaplewski on Oct. 7, 1947, in Scotia. She worked for Swope's Studio in Ord, the ASCS office in Loup City, was a teacher's aide for the Loup City Public Schools and for 25 years as a clerk for the City of Loup City. She was a gifted artist and calligrapher. Loreen enjoyed family, friends, music, dancing and playing cards. She was an avid embroiderer, cross-stitcher and quilter.

Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Kellen (Ann) Czaplewski of Papillion, Mark (Rita) Czaplewski of Grand Island, Dr. Nicholas (Cheryl) Czaplewski of Norman, Oklahoma, and Dr. Rodney (Connie) Czaplewski of Omaha; her grandchildren, Beth, Derek, Rachel, Sarah, Bridget, Jessica, Michael and John; and her eight great-grandchildren.

Loreen is preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert, brother Thomas and two infant sisters.

Memorials are suggested to the family for designation at a later date.

