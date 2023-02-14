Lonnie D. Vannier, 71

Lincoln Resident

Lonnie D. Vannier, 71, of Lincoln passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 17, 2023 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Minden with Rev. Donald Hunzeker and PMA Julie Schmidt officiating. Interment will be held following services at the Minden Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Craig Funeral Home in Minden. Memorials in Lonnie's honor are kindly suggested to the family for later designation. Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.

Lonnie Dean Vannier was born on July 17, 1951 in Lexington, Nebraska to Don and Gloria Vannier (Kauffelt). He grew up in the Gothenburg, Nebraska area throughout most of his youth, where he attended school. He graduated from Gothenburg High School in 1969. He was united in marriage to Diana Farmer on April 4, 1970 in Minden, Nebraska and to this union, two children were born: Jameson and Darby. The family made their home in Gothenburg where he worked with his family at Vannier Ford until 1985. Throughout the rest of his life he moved with his family to Longmont Colorado, Omaha Nebraska, Alma Nebraska, Axtell Nebraska, Imperial Nebraska, Grand Island Nebraska, Minden Nebraska, and Lincoln Nebraska. During his life he was highly involved, having served in Lions Club, on church council, as a youth group leader, and youth sports coach. His faith was important to him and he was active in his church everywhere he lived. This included American Lutheran Church (Gothenburg), Lutheran Church of the Master (Omaha), Peace Lutheran Church (Alma), Trinity Lutheran Church (Axtell), Bethany Lutheran Church (Minden), and Sheridan Lutheran Church (Lincoln).

After losing his wife, Diana, in 2017, Lonnie found love again and was engaged to Natasha Ruzanova in 2019 and they made their home together in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Those left to cherish his memory include sons and daughters-in-law, Jameson and Kerry Vannier, and Darby and Erica Vannier; Fiancée Natasha Ruzanova and her daughter Kseniya Ruzanova; granddaughter, Breanna Rose and her husband Dillon; as well as granddaughter, Bianca Vannier; sisters, Deb Johnson and her husband Scott, and Tami Ellis and her husband Mike; brother-in-law, Jerry Farmer and his wife Charlene; as well as ten nieces and nephews; extended relatives and close friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife Diana Vannier and parents, Don and Gloria Vannier

Memorials will be divided between the Kearney Children's Museum and Lincoln Northwest Performing Arts Boosters. They can be sent to: Lonnie Vannier Memorial, c/o Darby Vannier, 2679 W Washington St, Lincoln, NE 68522.

Tributes and memories can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.