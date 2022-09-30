Lonnie Pickering

Grand Island resident, 75

GRAND ISLAND — Lonnie Pickering, 75, of Grand Island, formerly of Lexington and Cozad, died on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 peacefully at home surrounded by family.

Funeral Services will be 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 3 at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with Rev. Andy, officiating.

Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2 at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

Interment with Military Honors will be in Fort McPherson National Cemetery at 11 a.m. at Maxwell.

Lonnie was born on Nov. 9, 1946, to Wayne Keith and Iris (Sharp) Pickering.

He married Barbara Bourland on Feb. 10, 1967. They later divorced.

Lonnie later married Patricia “Patty” Schultz on Feb. 14, 1986. In 2018, she preceded him in death.

Survivors include his children, LaVern Pickering of Gaylord, Kansas, Lonna Schirm of Loup City, Crystal Petzoldt of Grand Island, Bruce Pickering of Kearney, Angie Coble of Funk, Amalia “Molly” Halouska of Sterling, Colorado and Simon “Pete” Holbrook of Gothenburg; additional daughter, April Sack; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.