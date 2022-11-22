Lola Kirby

Oconto resident, 95

OCONTO — Lola Lorraine (Badgley) Kirby, 95, of Oconto peacefully passed away on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in her home surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral Services will be on Friday, Nov. 25 at 10:30 a.m. at the Oconto Community Center in Oconto with Pastor Ryan Findley, officiating. The service will be live streamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 23 from 5-7pm at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

Interment will be in the Oconto Cemetery in Oconto.

Lola was born June 12, 1927, in Oconto to Raymond and Matilda (Helmuth) Badgley.

In 1949, she married Ralph Kirby. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include her four daughters, Linda Curia of Oconto, Sally Kirby of Portland, Oregon, Karen Greenway of Derby, Kansas and Kim Kirby of Albuquerque, New Mexico; six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.