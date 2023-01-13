Lois Thomas

Kearney resident,

KEARNEY — 94

Lois E. Thomas, 94, of Kearney, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Mother Hull Home in Kearney.

Funeral services will be on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney. Pastor Dean Pofahl will officiate and burial will be at Kearney Cemetery.

Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to the Mother Hull Home Activity Fund (Kearney, NE), the Alzheimer's Association or the Miller Volunteer Fire Department.

Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence.

Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of the arrangements.