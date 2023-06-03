Lois J. Lee (Kreutzer), 74, of Kearney, NE fell asleep in her bed at home and woke up with Jesus in Heaven on June 1, 2023. Services will be held on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 10:30 am at the Kearney E-Free Church. Pastor John Fowler will officiate and burial will be at Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Service in Kearney on Tuesday evening, June 6, 2023 from 5-7 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the Kearney E-Free Church, care of the family. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

Lois was born August 30, 1948 to Emil & Bertha (Schwab) Kreutzer of Riverdale, NE. Lois grew up in Riverdale with her 3 sisters and 4 brothers, and graduated from Amherst High School. In 1966, Lois married Roger Lee of Amherst, NE. They were married for 43 years when Roger passed away. They were blessed with two daughters, Faith and Nina. Lois lived in Riverdale until 2019 when she moved to Kearney.

She was the kindest, soft-hearted, godly woman you could meet. She was a member of the Kearney E-Free Church. She loved serving the Lord by being a prayer warrior, an Awana Cubbies leader, part of the kitchen team for large church dinners, and doing life with her Life Group. She enjoyed cooking for her family, reading, and watching reruns of Gunsmoke. Anytime her grandkids wanted to do something, Lois was up for it. Manicure or pedicure with her granddaughters or playing video games with her grandson. Lois loved her family.

After staying home with her daughters during their elementary years, Lois spent time working part-time as a church secretary and for Follett's Campus Bookstore.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Emil & Bertha; her husband, Roger; her daughter, Faith Hueftle; brothers, Alan Kreutzer, Larry Kreutzer, Sonny Kreutzer, and Bobby Kreutzer; sister, Luella Wuehler.

Survivors include her daughter, Nina Valleau (Tim) of Kearney, NE; granddaughters, Tiffany Stoiber (Josh) of Kearney, NE and Lynette Tebbe (Anthony) of Lincoln, NE; grandson, Max Hueftle of St Paul, NE; great-granddaughter, Laurel Tebbe of Lincoln, NE; sisters, Twila Bosshamer of Amherst, NE and Marilyn Bailey of Lexington, NE.

Services will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting www.kearneyefree.comive