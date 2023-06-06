KEARNEY - Lois J. Lee (Kreutzer), 74, of Kearney fell asleep in her bed at home and woke up with Jesus in Heaven on June 1, 2023. Services will be held on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the Kearney e-Free Church. Pastor John Fowler will officiate and burial will be at Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Service in Kearney on Tuesday evening, June 6, 2023 from 5-7 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the Kearney e-Free Church, care of the family. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Services will be livestreamed at www.kearneyefree.comive Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney is in charge of arrangements.