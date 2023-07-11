Lois O. Kinnan

Gibbon resident, 79

KEARNEY - Lois O. Kinnan, 79 of Gibbon, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Friday, July 14, 2023, at Kearney First United Methodist Church in Kearney with Pastor Matt Fowler officiating.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

Lois was born March 10, 1944, in Franklin, Nebraska to Melville and Helen (Martin) McKee. She was raised in Franklin and received her education from Franklin High School, graduating with the class of 1962. Lois later attended Nebraska Wesleyan where she studied Mathematics and then Nebraska Methodist College where she earned her Registered Nursing degree. Lois was united in marriage to Louis “Dick” Kinnan on August 6, 1967, in Franklin, Nebraska. Lois worked in several places in Iowa, Nebraska, and even a short time in Alaska. She retired in 2010 after 43 years of employment.

Lois enjoyed quilting, sewing, reading, church choir, watching Husker sports and cooking. She was also involved in Scouting and refereeing volleyball matches when she was younger.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Dick Kinnan of Gibbon; children, Kari Kinnan of Omaha, Kris (Matt) Kuhn of Lincoln, and Kim (Jason) Payne of Kearney; grandchildren Estéban, Zach, Cassie, Jessica, Trevor and Emma; siblings, Bev Harper of Omaha, Mac (Charlene) McKee of California, Bob McKee of California, Roland (Joyce) McKee of West Virginia, Irma (Steve) Neptune of Lincoln; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents; son, Mark Kinnan; brother, Joe (Dorothy) McKee; sister, Phyllis (Paul) Frerichs; brother-in-law, Joe Harper and sister-in-law, Jeannie McKee.