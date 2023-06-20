Lois M. Johnson, 97, of Bertrand, formerly Kearney, died Monday, June 19, 2023 at the Bertrand Nursing Home. Funeral services will be on Friday, June 23, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Kearney. Rev. Dr.'s Michelle and Rick Carlson will officiate and burial will be at Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services at the church on Friday. Memorials are suggested to the Bertrand Nursing Home or First Lutheran Church. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney is charge of arrangements.