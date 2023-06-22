Lois M. Johnson, 97, of Bertrand, formerly Kearney, died Monday, June 19, 2023 at the Bertrand Nursing Home. Funeral services will be on Friday, June 23, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Kearney. Rev. Dr.'s Michelle and Rick Carlson will officiate and burial will be at Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services at the church on Friday. Memorials are suggested to the Bertrand Nursing Home or First Lutheran Church. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney is charge of arrangements.

Lois was born on September 6, 1925 on a farm north of Gibbon, NE to Frank H. and Grace M. (Keup) Griffin. She attended Kearney High School and graduated with the class of 1942. She married Oliver LeRoy Johnson on December 8, 1943 in Kearney. Lois worked at the Kearney Air Base and later in the public relations office at Kearney State College, retiring in 1996. Lois was an avid bowler and was a member and past president of the Nebraska Bowlers Association. She also served on the Board of Directors for the bowling association for over 35 years. She was honored to be selected as a member of the Nebraska Bowling Hall of Fame. Lois was also a dedicated member of First Lutheran Church in Kearney.

Surviving relatives include her daughters, Marilyn (Jeff) Scharff of Bertrand and Dayle Johnson of Omaha; son, LeRoy (Jean) Johnson of Omaha; grandchildren and great grandchildren, Valerie (Clark) Poppert of Geneva, NE and their children, Megan (Wade) Connot of Seward, NE, Aaron Poppert and his fiancé Megan Keiser of Mesa, AZ and Ryan Poppert of Ames, IA and Chad (Jeanna) Scharff and their children, Isaac and Hannah all of Lexington, NE; other extended family and friends.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband; 2 sisters, Helen Brisbin and Aileen Richardson