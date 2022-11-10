Lois Hawkins

Cheyenne, Wyoming resident, 103

CHEYENNE — Lois Pearl Hawkins, 103, of Cheyenne, Wyoming died on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Cheyenne.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Sat. Nov. 12, at the Kearney Cemetery in Kearney.

——

She was born on March 9, 1919, in Kearney to William Z. Wood and Lewis Clare Nichols.

Survivors include her cousin Dorothy Keeney; nephews, Don Case and Bill, Tom, Leon, Dick and Jim Wilson; nieces, Barbara Gregory, Christine Farel and Rosalie McCurry; and numerous great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Leonard J. Hawkins; sisters, Agnes Case and Alice Wilson; brother, Charles Wood; great-nephews, Kevin Gregory and Donnie McCurry.