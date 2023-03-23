Lois L. Beck

Minden resident, 95

Lois Lea Beck (Sinsel), 95, of Minden, Nebraska passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at CHI Health - Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 24, 2023 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Minden with the Rev. Donald Becker and Rev. Dean Hanson officiating. The service will be streamed to the church's YouTube page. Interment will follow at the Minden Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Craig Funeral Home in Minden. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.

Lois was born February 9, 1928, to John and Martha (Kauffelt) Sinsel in Minden. Lois attended District #8 east of Minden through 8th grade and graduated from Minden High School with the Class of 1946. On October 16th 1947, Lois married Archie Beck on her grandparents 50th wedding anniversary, her grandparents served as attendants. Upon their marriage, the couple moved to a farm by Koller, in Liberty township. In 1952, they welcomed their first daughter, Karen. Shortly thereafter, they moved to a farm east of Minden. In 1959, they welcomed their second daughter, Marty. Archie and Lois, farmed and raised livestock their entire marriage until their retirement.

Lois loved cards, coffee with friends, crafts and music. She was dedicated to her faith and very involved with her church and volunteered in various positions. She was talented at gardening and was highly knowledgeable about plants and nature. Archie and Lois loved to dance and play cards. Their grandchildren and great-grandchildren were very important to them and they enjoyed their activities and accomplishments.

Lois was a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church being baptized, confirmed, and married there. When she moved to Ravenna for assisted living, she attended Grace Lutheran Church in Pleasanton.

Lois is survived by daughters, Karen (Jim Trambly), and Marty; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Arden and his wife Marlys; brother-in-law, Hilly and wife Nadine; sisters-in-law, Loretta, Alice, and Carole; and close cousin Jean Ann; as well a several nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.

She was proceeded in death by her husband, Archie, of 58 years; her parents, John and Martha; a baby sister, Jane; four brothers, John Thomas, Carl, Clark, and Ward; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

