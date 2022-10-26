LoDema Ivey

LeDema Ivey

Holdrege resident, 95

HOLDREGE — LoDema Jeanette Ivey, 95, of Holdrege, died on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Ridgeway Senior Living in Lexington.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at the Bethel Lutheran Church in Holdrege with Rev. Jan Gluth King and Pastor Murray Jones officiating. Interment will follow at the Prairie Home Cemetery at Holdrege.

Visitation will be from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege, with the family greeting from 6-7 p.m.

LoDema's funeral service will be livestreamed and posted to the Bethel Lutheran Church's Facebook page. facebook.comethel.Holdrege.

LoDema was born on March 14, 1927, north of Bertrand, the youngest of two daughters born to George and Jenny (Johnson) Mohr. She was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Bertrand. The family moved south of Loomis, by the Rock Falls area, where she attended the one room Sunnyside Elementary School. She then attended Mascot High School until her senior year, when her family moved north of Loomis. LoDema graduated from Loomis High School with the class of 1944.

Following graduation, she moved to Hastings and worked for the Naval Ammunition Depot for 2 years. She moved back to Holdrege and worked at JCPenney as a bookkeeper.

On June 8, 1947, LoDema was united in marriage to her former Mascot classmate, John Z. Ivey at Bethel Lutheran Church. This union was blessed with five children: Ronald, Willa, LaNoma, Marvel, and Jon. The family made their home northwest of Holdrege, where they engaged in farming and raising cattle. Twenty-two years later, they moved south of Atlanta, where they continued to farm and ranch.

Upon retirement, the couple moved north of Holdrege, next to the Nebraska Prairie Museum and later, made their home at Ridgeway Assisted Living in Lexington. John and LoDema were blessed to celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary this past summer.

LoDema was a wonderful cook, loved to garden, and took much pride in her flower gardens. She did many beautiful crochet afghans and quilts. She also was a very good pinochle player. John and her enjoyed traveling and most of all, their group of friends in the Prairie Shufflers Square Dance Club, where they attended area dances for many years.

She was a devoted member of the Bethel Lutheran Church, and was active in church bible circles, food service groups and the altar guild. She was a member of the Happy Go Lucky neighborhood ladies club, and ran the book cart for the Phelps Memorial Service League for many years. The local 4-H program was a very big part of the Ivey family's lives growing up. LoDema was also an active member of the Nebraska Prairie Museum, where she spent many hours of volunteer work.

LoDema was a very quiet and humble person. She loved being a mother and grandmother, and always had a homemade treat in her cookie jar. Above all, she had a faithful and deep abiding love for her Lord Jesus Christ.

She was preceded in death by her parents and step-mother, Loula Mohr; two daughters: LaNoma in infancy; and Marvel Borden in 2004; great-granddaughter, Alli Mae Dannull; brother-in-law, Ervin Rademaker; and sister-in-law, Willabell Buck and her husband, Charles.

LoDema leaves to celebrate her life; her husband, John Ivey of Lexington; her children: Ron Ivey and his wife, Carol of Oxford, Nebraska; Willa Dannull and her husband, Cliff of Holdrege; and Jon Ivey and his wife, Jan of Johnson Lake, Nebraska; son-in-law, Scott Borden of Elwood, Nebraska; grandchildren: Jennie Kreifels of Fremont, Nebraska; Seth Ivey and wife, Leigh of Oxford; Heidi Baily and husband, Craig of Oxford; Holly Holste and husband, Nick of Oxford; Haley Moon and husband, Jeff of Holdrege; Brett Dannull and wife, Katie of Holdrege; Shelly Borden of Elwood; and Aaron Borden and wife, Larissa of Lincoln, Nebraska; 17 great-grandchildren; sister, Georgina Rademaker of Holdrege; along with many nieces, nephews, other extended family members and friends.

A memorial has been established in LoDema's honor and kindly suggested to the Bethel Lutheran Church.

Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com

The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.