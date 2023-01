Lloyd Pedersen

Gibbon resident, 70

KEARNEY — Lloyd Pedersen, 70, of Gibbon passed away Friday, December 30, 2022 at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 6, 2023 at Faith United Church in Gibbon.

Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Gibbon with Military Honors provided by the Gibbon American Legion in conjunction with the Nebraska National Guard Funeral Honors Team.

Lloyd was born February 20, 1952 in St. Paul, Nebraska to Melvin and Lila (Petersen) Pedersen.

On September 4, 1976, Lloyd married Elizabeth Bernstauch.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Elizabeth Pedersen of Gibbon; children, Stephanie (Doug) Larsen of Minden and Jim (Angelique Stryker) Pedersen of Kearney; grandchildren, Emily Larsen, Kimberly Larsen and Amelia Huerta; siblings, Elaine (Ron) Swanson of St. Paul and Glenn (Patty) Pedersen of St. Paul; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.