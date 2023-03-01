Lloyd Eggleston

Rural Broken Bow resident, 74

KEARNEY - Lloyd Eggleston age 74 of rural Broken Bow died Sunday February 26, 2023, at the Kearney Regional Hospital in Kearney.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the Oconto Community Center in Oconto, Nebraska. Burial will be in the Christ Lutheran Cemetery southwest of Oconto with Military Honors. Memorials are suggested to the American Legion Post #250 or the Christ Lutheran Cemetery.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. with the family greeting friends 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow. An online guest book may be signed at www.govierbrothers.com.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sandra Elaine, mother-in-law Elsie Struempler of Broken Bow, sons Cody (Tonia) of Gothenburg, Justin (Karisa) of Ceresco and Marty (Lisa) of Broken Bow. Grandchildren Shelby (Brad) McArthur of Sturgis, SD, Bryce (Shealyn) of Gothenburg, Seth of Gothenburg, Allison (Noah) Eivins of Manhattan, KS. Great-grandson, Ross McArthur of Sturgis, SD, and another great-grandchild on the way. He is also survived by his siblings, LaVonne (Gene) Oxford of Broken Bow, Loraine Rodgers of Franklin, Charles (Vicky) of Gothenburg, Judy (Maynard) Struempler of Oconto and Jane (Nick) LiaKos of Lawrence, KS. He is survived by many nieces, nephews and a host of friends.