‘Lisa' Seyler

Alma resident, 56

ALMA — Edlisia Anntoinette “Lisa” (Svehla) Seyler, 56, of Alma, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the United Methodist Church in Alma, with Pastor Seong Lee officiating. Interment will follow at the Alma Cemetery.

The funeral will be live-streamed on the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Homes Facebook page.

Lisa was born in San Diego, California on May 19, 1966, the older of two daughters of Edward and Sharon (Ekstrom) Svehla. Lisa received her education from Valentine Public Schools in Nebraska. She worked in various nursing homes as a CNA for many years.

In 1983 she married Donald Duffield Jr. in South Dakota. They had four daughters: Donna, Natashia, Melissa and Michelle. The marriage later ended in divorce.

On Sept. 29, 1990, Lisa married Rodney Seyler at North Park in Holdrege. She gained a daughter, Macy, and the two families joined as one. The couple lived in Holdrege and later moved to Alma.

Lisa was preceded in death by her grandparents; her mom, Sharon Blaine; one aunt, Rosie Svehla; mother and father-in-law: Leo and Valeta Seyler; two brothers-in-law: DuWayne Seyler; and Gary Seyler; and one sister-in-law, Kay Lynn Seyler.

Lisa is survived by her husband of 32 years Rodney Seyler of Alma; children: Macy Oakley and her fiancé, Bruce Zwiener of Strasburg, Colorado; Donna Duffield and her significant other Anthony Johnson of Holdrege; Natashia Weak and her husband, Tracy of Orleans; Melissa George (Duffield) and her husband, Charles of West Olive, Michigan; Michelle Colson and her husband, Jake of Suwanee, Florida; 20 grandchildren; her dad, Edward Svehla; one sister, Sharon Aimes and her husband, Randy; two brothers-in-law: Marlin Seyler; and Dennis Seyler and his wife, Wanda; two sisters-in-law: Doris Brandon and her husband, Gary; and Cheri Seyler; as well as a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. with family greeting friends from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma.

A memorial has been established and kindly is suggested to the family for later designation. Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com

The Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma is in charge of the arrangements.