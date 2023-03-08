Lisa M. Romeo

Kearney resident, 50

Lisa M. Romeo, 50, of Kearney, passed away Monday, March 6, 2023 at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held on her favorite holiday, July 4. Memorials are suggested to the Kearney Animal Shelter or K9 Freekz.

Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of local arrangements.

Lisa was born December 17, 1972 in Lexington, Nebraska to Fransico and Janan (Meyer) Romeo.

Survivors include her special friend, Nancy Dorsey; daughter Jalisa (Justice) Swartz; son, Ronnie Swartz; two grandsons, Alex and Ryker; mother Janan Romeo; twin sister Lori Romeo; brother Nick (Laura) Romeo; nieces and nephews; and six fur babies.

She was preceded in death by her father Fransico and a brother, Ronnie Lee Newton.