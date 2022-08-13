Linda Peterson
Mesa, Arizona resident, 72
MESA — Linda Sue Peterson, beloved wife, mother, sister, and grandmother, 72, of Mesa, Arizona, formerly of Kearney, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 24th, 2022, at her home in Mesa.
A memorial service will be 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at Kearney eFree Church. Lunch will follow the service.
——
Linda was born on Oct. 14, 1949, in Sterling, Colorado to Howard W Stull and Dottie M Campbell. She graduated from High School in Kearney in 1968. Thereafter, Linda attended classes for 1 year at Kearney State College.
She married Jerry H Peterson of Kearney on Aug. 30, 1970. Jerry and Linda raised two children, Troy who was born in 1972, and Amber who was born in 1977, in Kearney. Linda worked as a ward clerk at Good Samaritan hospital before she was married and then worked as a sales clerk at the Cowpoke western store, as well as Shopping Tripps in Kearney. She was well known by her friends and family for her kind and accepting loving spirit. Linda spent her spare time with her family as a baseball mom, football mom, and golf mom to Troy, and a horse show mom and dance mom to Amber. Linda had the joy of spending quality time with her two granddaughter's Molly Peterson and Katelyn Peterson of Mesa, being a grandma was her life's greatest blessing.
Survivors include her husband, son, daughter, and two granddaughters; a her mother; two sisters; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Linda was proceeded in death by her sister Mary; her sister Ann; stepfather Darrel; father Howard; father-in-law, Harold; mother-in-law, Arlene; and her grandmother Anna.
Memorial donations in Linda's honor may be given to the Phoenix Children's Hospital.