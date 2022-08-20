Linda Peterson

She married Jerry H Peterson of Kearney on Aug. 30, 1970. Jerry and Linda raised two children, Troy, who was born in 1972, and Amber, who was born in 1977, in Kearney. Linda worked as a ward clerk at Good Samaritan hospital before she was married and then worked as a sales clerk at the Cowpoke western store, as well as Shopping Tripps in Kearney. She was well-known by her friends and family for her kind and accepting loving spirit. Linda spent her spare time with her family as a baseball mom, football mom and golf mom to Troy, and as a horse show mom and dance mom to Amber. Linda had the joy of spending quality time with her two granddaughters, Molly Peterson and Katelyn Peterson of Mesa. Being a grandma was her life's greatest blessing.