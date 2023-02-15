Linda McEntee, 75, of Kearney, died February 10, 2023 at C.H.I. Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Memorial Services will be 10:30 am, February 16, 2023 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Kearney with Fr. Joseph K. Joseph officiating. Burial will follow the service at Kearney Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.

Linda was born October 12, 1947 in Melrose Park, Illinois to Clinton and Virginia (Ferrand) Harker. The family moved to Kearney in 1951. She graduated from Kearney High School in 1965.

Linda married Frederick “Fritz” McEntee on July 23, 1966 in Kearney. The lived in Kearney and Linda worked as the bookkeeping manager and then operations officer for First National Bank until 1995, and then at Davidson's Heating and Plumbing. She was a member of the Central Nebraska chapter of the National Association of Bank Women.

Linda enjoyed genealogy and working on her family history. Her greatest joy was spending time with grandchildren.

Linda is survived by her daughters, Kelly McEntee, Judith Quintana, and Katherine Gerih all of Kearney; son, Shane McEntee of Glenvil, NE; brother, Earl Harker of West Chicago, IL; sisters, Sandy Reese, and Patty and Ron Mason of Kearney; 13 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband, one son, one grandson, two brothers, and one sister.