OMAHA - Linda Lamkins, 73 of Kearney passed away Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Omaha surrounded by family. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 7, 2023 at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney. Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church.