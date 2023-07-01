Linda Lamkins
Kearney resident, 73
OMAHA - Linda Lamkins, 73 of Kearney passed away Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Omaha surrounded by family. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 7, 2023 at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney. Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.