Linda C. Englund

Kearney resident, 80

KEARNEY - Linda C. Englund, 80, of Kearney, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Mt. Carmel Home – Keens Memorial in Kearney. Graveside services will be on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Kearney Cemetery, Kearney. Jean Clayton will officiate and there will be no visitation. Memorials are suggested to the family, to be designated later.

Linda was born on June 27, 1942 in Cheyenne, Wyoming to Ira and Helen (Tice) Blum. She attended and graduated from Alma High School. Linda then attended Beauty School and earned her license as a cosmetologist. She married Melvin Englund on November 3, 1963 in Alma. Linda worked as a cosmetologist for many years; first in other shops before eventually opening her own home beauty shop.

Surviving relatives include her husband, Melvin of Kearney; son, Ricky Englund of Huntley, NE; daughter, Vicky (Jason) Keezer of Loomis, NE; brother, Steve (Chris) Blum of Bokeelia, FL; sister, Lisa (John) Howsden of Huntley, NE; grandson, Ricky (Natasha) Englund, Jr. of Orchard, NE; nephew, Jason Blum of Chicago, IL; other extended family and friends.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents.