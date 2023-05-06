Linda S. Curia, 72, of Oconto, Nebraska, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Callaway District Hospital in Callaway, Nebraska.

She was born on January 3, 1951, in Lexington, Nebraska, to Ralph and Lola (Badgley) Kirby. She attended Oconto public schools and graduated from Oconto High School with the class of 1969. Linda went on to further her education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where she received a bachelor's degree in interior design.

In April of 1974, Linda was united in marriage to Don McNulty in Oconto, Nebraska. Three children were blessed to this union: Kaycee, Patrick "Buck", and Michael. Linda and Don moved their family to the Star Ranch in the Sandhills where she was a stay-at-home mom. In 1985, they moved again to Castle Dale, Utah. This union later ended. By 1995, Linda moved back to Oconto. Once in Nebraska, she began working for John Deere in Broken Bow. After five years, Linda wanted a change, so she moved once more to Utah closer to her children where she began working as an administrative assistant with Discover Card. While in Utah, she found love once again with Tony Curia. They were united in marriage on July 30, 2005.

Linda was a loving mother with a big heart. When her children were younger, she always made time to go to their sporting events to cheer them on and embarrass them a little. She loved spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren. She was fond of working on her gardening and flowers, spending some time outdoors while reading a good novel. Linda adored spending her weekends with her love, Tony, going for rides through the mountains and even entertained his love for fishing, though she wasn't the best at it. Linda was undoubtedly a skilled seamstress and quilter. In her home, you would most likely find an array of fabric and sewing machines. After retirement, she continued working in the quilting department of Jo Ann's where she was able to share her love and knowledge of quilting with others.

Those left to honor her memory are her loving husband, Tony Curia of Oconto, Nebraska; daughter, Kaycee McNulty; sons, Patrick “Buck” (Michele) McNulty of Monroe, Utah and Mike (Marci) McNulty of Syracuse, Utah; grandchildren, Bailey, Bella, Brynnley McNulty and Niquolette (Robert) Jones; great-grandchildren, Kian and Kora; sisters, Sally Kirby of Portland, Oregon, Karen (David Carter) Greenway of Derby, Kansas and Kim (Michael Stearns) Kirby of Albuquerque, New Mexico; sister-in-law, Debbie Kerr of Denver, Colorado, as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Lola.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the Oconto Community Center in Oconto, Nebraska, with Pastor Ryan Findley, officiating. The service will be live-streamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, with family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m. at the Oconto Community Center in Oconto, Nebraska.

Interment will be held at the Oconto Cemetery in Oconto.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are kindly suggested to The Plum Creek Quilters Guild and The Custer's Last Stitch Quilt Guild.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com